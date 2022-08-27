Xbox Elite 2: after being revealed in unboxing, white controller could arrive in September

Update (26/08/2022) – GS

At this point in the championship, it’s more than clear that Microsoft intends to launch the Xbox 2 , as the device was even revealed in an unboxing video, but this week, the yet-to-be-announced device reappeared. on the Internet. This week, Amazon Mexico briefly listed the control on its website with a release date for September 21st. The ad has since been taken down, but Windows Central was able to capture a photo of the controller before the page was deleted.

For now, we still don’t know what the differentials of this new control will be, besides the fact that it should now come as standard in white, unlike the previous generation, which came in black. The Samsung Exynos 2200 arrives: a SoC that bets on gaming thanks to a GPU inspired by ‘next-gen’ consoles - Advertisement - Considering that Sony this week announced a new, more advanced version of the DualSense, announcing the Xbox Elite 2 in September would be a great way to boost sales during the Black Friday and Christmas period. What did you think of this new controller?

Original text – 08/09/2022

Xbox Elite 2: controller in white color is revealed in unboxing

Microsoft is apparently set to announce a new color for the Xbox Elite 2 controller soon. An unboxing video of the accessory was revealed on YouTube, featuring its details. Previously, photos of the control were obtained from a US retailer, indicating that it should hit the market in the coming weeks.