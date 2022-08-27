HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox Elite 2: after being revealed in unboxing, white controller could arrive...

Xbox Elite 2: after being revealed in unboxing, white controller could arrive in September

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox Elite 2: after being revealed in unboxing, white controller could arrive in September
1661584548 xbox elite 2 after being revealed in unboxing white controller.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Update (26/08/2022) – GS

At this point in the championship, it’s more than clear that Microsoft intends to launch the Xbox elite 2 controller, as the device was even revealed in an unboxing video, but this week, the yet-to-be-announced device reappeared. on the Internet.

This week, Amazon Mexico briefly listed the control on its website with a release date for September 21st. The ad has since been taken down, but Windows Central was able to capture a photo of the controller before the page was deleted.

after-being-revealed-in-unboxing-white-controller.jpeg" width="660" height="379">

photo: reproduction

For now, we still don’t know what the differentials of this new control will be, besides the fact that it should now come as standard in white, unlike the previous generation, which came in black.

The Samsung Exynos 2200 arrives: a SoC that bets on gaming thanks to a GPU inspired by ‘next-gen’ consoles

- Advertisement -

Considering that Sony this week announced a new, more advanced version of the DualSense, announcing the Xbox Elite 2 in September would be a great way to boost sales during the Black Friday and Christmas period.

What did you think of this new controller?

Original text – 08/09/2022

Xbox Elite 2: controller in white color is revealed in unboxing

Microsoft is apparently set to announce a new color for the Xbox Elite 2 controller soon. An unboxing video of the accessory was revealed on YouTube, featuring its details.

Previously, photos of the control were obtained from a US retailer, indicating that it should hit the market in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

In a short video on YouTube, Nicholas Lugo reveals the Xbox Elite 2 in white, saying he got it in the United States. It is unclear whether the joystick was sold ahead of time in a store or if he obtained it directly from Microsoft for review.

Microsoft announced a white version of the original Xbox Elite nearly four years ago at Gamescom. Coincidentally, the company will participate in another edition at the event of the month, reinforcing that the accessory may be announced in the coming weeks.

Despite Xbox Elite controllers becoming popular, both models had issues. Microsoft was forced to extend the Xbox Elite 2 warranty from 90 days to one year after several complaints of hardware defects.

- Advertisement -

It is worth remembering that Microsoft has a history of leaking controls before the official announcement. Previously, the white Xbox Series X controller appeared online before it was even registered for sale in stores. The accessory pack was leaked a month later, revealing the Xbox Series S console even before its official unveiling.

Sky Open and Sky Smart: the new Sky offers of February 2021

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Eduardo Capetillo and Itatí Cantoral act in one of the most watched series in Spanish on Netflix

To the Chilean screenwriter Jose Ignacio Valenzuela He is known for countless Latin American...
Android

How to travel in time with Google Maps from the mobile

Google Maps is bringing its "time travel" feature to iOS and Android.Following the same...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.