HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games

Xbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 30/08/22]

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 16/08/22]
xbox deals with gold on consoles accessories and games semana.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it’s time to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be in physical or digital media with a deals with Gold discount, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you are a subscriber.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the time of publication of this compilation, and that stores may change them at any time, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

- Advertisement -

Okay, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles

current generation

previous generation

Accessories

headset

controls

Physical media games
Digital media games
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Standard Digital Edition — R$ 75.57
  • WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition — BRL 357.17
  • No Man’s Sky — BRL 111.22
  • Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition — BRL 39.58
  • TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE — BRL 62.02
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — R$37.48
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite — R$104.90
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE – BRL 15.67
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth — R$26.07
  • Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition — R$164.97
  • Aery – Vikings – BRL 27.71
  • BioShock Remastered — BRL 33.40
  • BioShock 2 Remastered — BRL 33.40
  • BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition — R$33.40
  • DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace — R$ 117.96

Certified SMS: what it is, how it works and when to use it

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Sony HT-A3000, a gateway to 360 spatial sound

Sony has announced a new soundbar that aims to serve as a gateway to...
Android

Samsung Galaxy A04s: 90 Hz and 50 megapixel camera arrive at Samsung’s cheap mobile

Last week we met the Samsung Galaxy A04 and now it is...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.