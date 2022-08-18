HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games

Xbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 16/08/22]

xbox deals with gold on consoles accessories and games semana.jpeg
Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it’s time to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be in physical or digital media with a deals with Gold discount, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you are a subscriber.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the time of publication of this compilation, and that stores may change them at any time, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Okay, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles
Accessories

headset

controls

Physical media games
Digital media games
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe — R$119.60
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles – R$ 46.00
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection — BRL 83.16
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — BRL 41.22
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — R$42.90
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition — R$174.97
  • ONE – BRL 7.60
  • SOULCALIBUR VI – BRL 39.43
  • MY LITTLE PONY: An Adventure in Maretime Bay — R$ 57.96
  • South Park: The Rift that Abounds with Strength – Gold Edition — R$ 68.98
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 — BRL 27.00
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds — BRL 89.59
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos — R$71.99
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon — R$51.99
  • The Surge 2 — BRL 39.98

