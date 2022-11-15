Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Xbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals [Semana 15/11/22]

By Abraham
Xbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals [Semana 15/11/22]
Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it’s time to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be in physical or digital media with a Deals with Gold discount, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you be a subscriber.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the time of publication of this compilation, and that stores may change them at any time, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Okay, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles

current generation

previous generation

Accessories

headset

controls

Physical media games
Digital media games
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm — BRL 99.97
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat — BRL 107.45
  • Discovery Tour: Viking Age — BRL 59.97
  • Vampyr — BRL 41.23
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into The Hive Edition — R$161.21
  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends — R$26.23
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia — R$7.60
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India — R$7.60
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China — R$11.60
  • Ailment – BRL 20.32
  • The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition — R$87.71
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars — R$26.23
  • Strategic Mind: The Pacific — BRL 78.71
  • Light Fairytale Episode 2 — R$ 26.03
  • Shady Part of Me — BRL 23.98
