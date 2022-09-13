HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals

Xbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals [Semana 13/09/22]

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals [Semana 13/09/22]
xbox deals with gold console accessories and game deals semana.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it’s time to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be in physical or digital media with a deals with Gold discount, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you are a subscriber.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the time of publication of this compilation, and that stores may change them at any time, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

- Advertisement -

Okay, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles

current generation

previous generation

Accessories

headset

controls

Physical media games
Digital media games
  • LA Noire — BRL 99.50
  • BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACK — BRL 52.50
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition — BRL 36.23
  • 35MM — BRL 25.86
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts — BRL 53.98
  • Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition — R$125.97
  • INSIDE – BRL 11.24
  • Aery – Broken Memories – BRL 27.47
  • BATTLESHIP – BRL 11.60
  • Escape From Tethys — BRL 18.47
  • Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition — R$ 84.97
  • Conan Exiles — BRL 38.70
  • Conan Exiles – Complete Edition — R$258.71
  • God’s Trigger — BRL 22.40
  • Shape Up – BRL 19.75
  • Riders Republic Gold Edition — R$164.98
  • Riders Republic — BRL 111.98
  • Riders Republic Ultimate Edition — R$199.98
  • RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION – BRL 135.98
  • The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Package — BRL 198.85

Insufficient encryption: Practice software makes patient data visible

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Health

The United States eradicated polio in 1979. Or so he thought: now he has just returned to New York

The state of New York has declared a state of emergency after...
Apps

How to quickly set an alarm on an Android mobile

On Android you can do a lot of things to organize your day, you...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.