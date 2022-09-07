HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftXbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals

Xbox: Deals with Gold console, accessories and game deals [Semana 06/09/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it’s time to officially check out what might be interesting to keep an eye on the stores that officially operate in Europe, thus guaranteeing the purchase of a new game, accessory or even console signed by Microsoft.

As in previous rounds, the selection is organized into categories, namely consoles, accessories and games, which can be in physical or digital media with a deals with Gold discount, which means that the quoted values ​​are only accessible if you be a subscriber.

It is also worth remembering here that the prices quoted here consider the time of publication of this compilation, and that stores may change them at any time, without the guarantee of replication in this publication.

Okay, enough talk, let’s get to our list. Good shopping.

consoles
Accessories

headset

controls

Physical media games
Digital media games
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm — BRL 119.97
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — BRL 29.98
  • The Crew 2 Special Edition — BRL 45.99
  • Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition — BRL 131.97
  • South Park: The Crack that Abounds in Strength — BRL 47.98
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology — BRL 139.96
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition — BRL 79.47
  • Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass — BRL 82.47
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality — R$48.61
  • Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins — R$17.83
  • Child of Light Ultimate Edition — R$17.60
  • Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition — R$45.00
  • Lords of the Fallen (2014) — R$19.75
  • Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition (2014) — R$19.80
  • The Surge 2 – Premium Edition — BRL 64.48

