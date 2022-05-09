Xbox Cloud without additional devices on Samsung TVs?

The cloud gaming platform market, with GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud and Google Stadia It is, today, quite promising. It is true that these platforms have had a rather uneven success, with Microsoft and NVIDIA services remaining in constant growth, while Google’s erratic policy seems to have condemned Stadia to an ostracism from which it seems quite difficult to get out. .

In all three cases, in any case, the proposal of being able to play any of our games anywhere (either the ones we have acquired or those included in the service) is increasingly attractive, and with movements such as those first carried out by GeForce NOW and more recently by Xbox Cloud to bring Fortnite to iOS, the platform on which the game is banneddemonstrate the enormous potential of these platforms.

And precisely speaking of iOS, and of Apple’s denial to customers of these services, we lived at the time the race, by Microsoft and NVIDIA, to develop a web interface that would allow access to Xbox Cloud and GeForce NOW from Apple devices. A more than evident sign that, along with adding more titles to their catalogues, the main objective of those responsible for these platforms is to reach the maximum number of devicesbe these of the type that they are, as long as they have a screen that allows you to play.

In this sense, and as we can read in Gizchina, Microsoft and Samsung would be working to bring Xbox Cloud to the televisions of the Korean technology. To this end, the engineering teams would be working on an app for the brand’s smart TVs, and taking advantage of the connectivity functions of the televisions, it allows the use of the Xbox wireless controller to use only the television, without the need for additional devices. , as a gaming platform.

Every day we are closer to the debut of PlayStation Plus, with which a new player will be added to the list of cloud gaming services. Thus, it does not seem by chance that Microsoft has stepped on the accelerator, blooking to extend the reach of the Xbox Cloud as much as possible. And it is that in Redmond they must be able to play their cards well, because now they have the great advantage of having consolidated Xbox Game Pass before Sony finally took a step in this direction.

With collaborations like this between Microsoft and Samsung, there are those who think that Microsoft may be compromising the future of its console, and it is understandable reading, since with this it could be bringing games directly to televisions, without the need for a console. However, this could be a very interesting option for the future, if cloud gaming finally becomes established as a preference for gamers. Sell ​​less consoles but, in return, make substantially believe the volume of Xbox Cloud users? I do not think it’s a bad idea.