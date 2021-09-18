Xbox Cloud finally lets you stream Xbox games on any PC

Little by little changing the trend, games continue to become one of Microsoft’s main priorities, from its own studios and developers, through its consoles, and the increasingly promising Xbox Cloud, your game streaming service via the cloud.

And it is not for nothing this model has captivated the eyes of two greats like Google and Amazon, the main idea being to allow users access to any game without having to worry about the real hardware in which they play it. However, different game streaming services were focused on different devices when they first launched: Google Stadia relied heavily on its new Chromecast 4K dongle before expanding to Android phones and Chromebooks, while Xbox initially prioritized the ones. mobile experiences.

However, after lengthy testing and even greater fan expectation, Xbox has finally announced that the latest update for the Xbox app on Windows 10 will finally bring the all Xbox Cloud remote gaming capabilities to PC. Although with the new Windows 11 operating system just around the corner, the company also wanted to anticipate that the same application will continue to be compatible with the next update.

On the other hand, the company also announces that several additional updates have been made with respect to previous iterations of Remote Play, with fixes for greater overall stability that will allow us to stream the games on 1080p qualities up to 60 fps; as well as expanding its catalog to add a selection of classic Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

So Xbox Cloud will offer two ways to play remotely. First, the next combination of current Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud system It will allow us to stream Xbox games to any mobile device or PC, even if we do not have one of these Xbox consoles. But that is not all. Another novelty, also expected, comes for those who do have an Xbox at home, finally enabling all the advantages of the Xbox Remote Play to access this console from any PC even when we are away from home.