Xbox celebrates LGBTQIAP+ Pride month with new initiatives and community perspective

The month of June is known for celebrating LGBTQIAP+ Pride, a significant time to recognize and promote community visibility and diversity. In the video game universe, this era provides an opportunity to assess community inclusion and emphasize measures that can be taken to expand representation in games. With that perspective, Xbox has engaged in a variety of initiatives, which include the development of new games and partnerships with non-governmental organizations, with the aim of expanding the presence of this diverse audience.

In 2020, Xbox Games Studios worked with GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to release the adventure game "Tell Me Why", the first to have a transgender man as one of its protagonists. Additionally, this year, the studio announced a new partnership with the institution to increase LGBTQIAP+ representation in Xbox games. Other initiatives, such as games curated by LGBTQIAP+ communities available on Xbox Game Pass and new custom in-game features, were also announced this year in the Pride month campaign. The content creator, presenter, journalist and game streamer Felipe Goldenboy, who is part of the LGBTQIAP+ community, believes that initiatives that seek to promote diversity in games are essential for players to feel represented.

It’s gratifying to see LGBTQIAP+ characters being included in games, as well as witnessing the prominence and growing presence of streamers and content creators in this scene. This representativeness has the power to inspire and empower young players who, when they see models and examples of success within the games industry, can feel encouraged to follow their own dreams and aspirations.

For him, promoting diversity involves measures to give voice to the stories of LGBTQIAP+ people and make the gaming environment more welcoming and safe for everyone. "It is crucial to expand diversity in the gaming world, not only in terms of playable characters, but also in the representation of LGBTQIAP+ stories, narratives and perspectives, with authentic characters and devoid of stereotypes.", he states. Promoting diversity and inclusion is part of Xbox's mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone. To achieve this goal, the company invests in measures that aim to create a welcoming and safe community for all players and promote diversity and inclusion at all levels. At Xbox we seek to promote a safe space for everyone and we have very well established community standards that govern what behaviors are acceptable and how we can positively contribute to our global community. We also recognize that representativeness in the games must be the result of a continuous effort. Therefore, we are always promoting partnerships with underrepresented communities, which help us to build a more diverse environment. Alessandra Koster, senior manager of the Xbox Hardware and Games category in Europe.

And you, what do you think of these initiatives?

