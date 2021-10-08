Xbox celebrates its 20th anniversary with an exclusive edition of peripherals

Next November 15, Xbox, Microsoft’s console brand, will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the launch of new accessories and hardware for its new generation of Xbox Series X consoles. And although these peripherals will also be compatible with the Xbox Series S, as well as computers, without a doubt its black and green color scheme, and its translucent finish They aim to complement perfectly with this console.

Starting with the brand’s products themselves, we find ourselves a 20th anniversary special edition controller and headphones, which offer the same quality and performance as the standard editions. However, these two items feature this unique translucent black finish that reminds us of the original Xbox debug kit, which will allow us to see the different internals of both devices.

Thus, in addition to highlighting its silver internal structure, this wireless controller will have some details in the iconic green color of the brand, both on the back surfaces of its grip and on the internal part around the D-pad, or itself Xbox button logo. Likewise, the headphones will also feature these green Xbox accents on the microphone, the outside of the left earbud, and the spacing between the dials on both headphones.

However, the controllers will have a small additional addition: the mere fact of connecting this controller to one of the Xbox Series X or Series S consoles will allow us to unlock an exclusive dynamic background for the 20th anniversary for use on consoles, with no limit to the number of times the unlock can be used at different stations. However, this has a little trick, since if we change to another background, it will no longer be available until the exclusive controller is paired with this console again.

However, these will not be the only news, as our little nuance of separating accessories and hardware has its reason. And is that Xbox has also announced the availability of a special edition t-shirt and cap, a pair of sneakers created in collaboration with Adidas, and a Razer universal fast charging cradle inspired by this theme for its 20th anniversary.

Currently we can already find both Xbox 20th anniversary special edition peripherals available in pre-purchase through the Microsoft store, with an identical price for the headphones and the controller, which will reach the 64.99 euros. As for the shirt and cap, they are also currently available, this time through the Xbox Gear merchandising store, at prices of 24.95 and 26.95 euros respectively.

Finally, the details of availability and prices of the Razer charging stand and Adidas shoes have not yet been revealed, although they are expected to be released in the coming days, with the deadline for the event itself celebrating this 20th. anniversary.