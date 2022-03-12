Xbox can now download updates in power saving mode

The Xbox have received an update these days that changes the way you can receive updates, without redundancies that are worth. And yes, we are talking about Xboxes in the plural, because the option is made available to the two new XBoxes that populate the market, Xbox Series S and X, although we could also have simply said Xbox Series.

In short, Microsoft has put in green mode and in favor of sustainability, it will make it easier to update the console while it is in power saving mode. Until now it couldn’t be done like this, as explained on the Xbox blog, but to continue receiving updates to the system and the games, you had to leave the console in sleep mode, which is not exactly the same.

In fact, it is estimated that power saving mode consumes up to 20 times less than the previous one, so the Xbox update under it will generate considerable savings not only for the owner of the machine, but in general it will benefit the sustainability of the model and “the planet”.

“Now, system and game updates can be downloaded during power save mode, saving even more power,” said Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox operations. “Power save mode consumes about 20 times less power than standby mode when the console is not in use or receiving updates.”

However, it must be the user who activates this option from the device preferences, while those who acquire a new generation XBox will already have it enabled by default. Be that as it may, it is clear that either to help the planet or to reduce even minimally the increasingly expensive electricity bill, it is a welcome measure that should be extended to other consoles.

On the other hand, this is not the only effort that Microsoft is making to promote sustainability around Xbox. The company seems committed to this end and part of its initiatives in this regard are summarized in the following infographic, which may sound familiar to you if you are one of the owners of an XBox Series.