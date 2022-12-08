Xbox and Itaú Unibanco team up to launch the All Access program in Brazil; see the conditions

Xbox and Itaú Unibanco announced this week the arrival of the Xbox All Access program in Europe, exclusively for bank customers. With Xbox All Access, consumers will have access to Xbox Series S and the convenience of a 21-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for a suggested monthly price of BRL 170.99.

The Xbox Series is already the best generation of consoles in the history of Microsoft and thanks to the Xbox Series S, the most accessible version of the platform, combined with Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that offers a wide catalog of games for download, including Xbox titles Game Studios available on launch day, sales have been even higher. As a way to make even more people able to buy the new console, the Redmond giant announced this week a partnership with Itaú Unibanco to bring the Xbox All Access program to Europe.

With Xbox All Access, gamers not only have access to the latest console, but an instant library of hundreds of high-quality console, PC, and mobile games. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, subscribers also get access to Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda exclusive hits on Xbox Game Pass on day one like Forza Horizon, Grounded, Sea of ​​Thieves, and Minecraft. Erick Baca, Director of Xbox for Latin America

Those interested in contracting the XAA must access the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité or Itaú Cartão apps. After logging in, simply access Xbox All Access from the “benefits” menu (in the Cards app) or “products” (in other apps). Then, the customer must select the product in the window and follow the instructions to complete the purchase. In addition to being an Itaú customer, you must have a credit card with a sufficient limit to cover the total value of the console. The purchase process is carried out 100% within the bank’s apps, ensuring convenience and security in the transaction. Delivery logistics are handled by Allied – after contracting, the console is delivered to the chosen address within 2 business days (in Europeian capitals), and shipping is free. In addition, the customer receives the console with the serial number already linked to the Game Pass Ultimate – which makes the process of activating the program very easy and fast. So, what did you think of this news?

