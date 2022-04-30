Xbox and Bethesda prepare a presentation event for June: everything we know

Straight from Xbox itself comes this announcement that Bethesda, the latest and greatest acquisition of Microsoft’s gaming company, will be hosting a joint game reveal event under the rather unoriginal name of Xbox. “Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase” during this summer.

And this event already has a date, scheduled for Sunday June 12, 2022, under a duration and contents not yet specified. That said, it is clear that the event will focus on bringing new news about the latest releases that will arrive on Xbox, among which without a doubt the already advanced Starfield will not be missinga role-playing and science fiction game that is undoubtedly among the most desired and anticipated releases of recent years.

On the other hand, another of the games about which we would like to have news again is Redfall, currently in development by the Arkane Austin studio (owned by Bethesda), which promises us an open world cooperative shooter in which we will fight against endless hordes of vampires. And it is that in fact, both games are currently scheduled for a launch during this 2022. Although there are also other pending titles from Xbox Game Studios such as Avowed, Contraband, State of Decay 3 or the next installment of Fableabout which we could receive a release date in addition to some new teasers.

While Xbox is keeping quiet about the games it plans to discuss, it did share a full list of ways you can tune in and watch the event for yourself, with a total of six different relay points, with simultaneous translation to more than 30 Languages. So, targeting our country, The broadcast will start at 7:00 p.m. on June 12being able to follow it through the official Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch, TwitterFacebook and even TikTok.

In the same way, although the companies have not wanted to advance a specific duration, taking into account the joint event last year, everything indicates that we could expect a presentation of up to an hour and a half.