Xbox and Barbie come together: Gameplay and fashion meet in Forza Horizon 5

- Advertisement -

The border line between the universe of video games and popular culture continues to blur. In an innovative collaboration, Xbox, Warner Bros. Pictures and mattel join forces to bring the iconic Barbie to the video game scene, celebrating the upcoming release of his movie. The initiative offers exclusive and personalized content in Forza Horizon 5 and much more.

Xbox and Barbie: A Twist at Speed

Racing in style in Forza Horizon 5

In an effort to encourage authenticity and representation, the iconic Barbie joins the Xbox gaming platform in the popular racing game force horizon 5. Players can experience the thrill of driving the cars from the film, specifically a replica of the Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette 1956 and the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. These unique models will be a gift to all Forza Horizon 5 players, who will be able to download them from the in-game message center.

- Advertisement -

Inspiration in real life

In an empowering gesture towards the younger generation, Xbox is also promoting Barbie’s limitless potential in the professional field, in collaboration with a number of real figures from the gaming industry. A video will be released featuring the developers working on the forza franchisewho will talk about their own career paths and connections to Barbie.

Barbie and Xbox: the perfect combination

xbox barbie dolls

As part of this collaboration, a series of xbox barbie dolls, fully equipped with the latest Xbox gear, including an Xbox Series S console, a wireless controller, and an adaptive controller. These dolls represent the diversity and inclusion that is reflected in both the Barbie line and the Xbox community.

Dreaming of the console, dreaming of the house

Ultimately, the collaboration between Barbie and Xbox culminates in the creation of a custom skin for the console. In a playful and creative fusion, a xbox series s integrated into the famous Barbie DreamHouse. Lucky fans will have a chance to win these prizes through a raffle beginning July 10.

This collaboration between Xbox and Barbie represents a true confluence of two worlds, popular culture and video games. It offers not only fun and entertainment, but also an inspiring role model for young girls, showing that gaming is not out of reach and can be a space for self-expression.

- Advertisement -

Learn more at news.xbox.com