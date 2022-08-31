Xataka’s eight reviews in August: Macbook Air (2022), Samsung foldables and the most attractive compact Android

has been a month of truce in territory technology. There have been important launches, although somewhat scarce. This month we have analyzed one of the best laptops of the moment, the two most interesting folding phones on the market, as well as headphones and even televisions. These have been the analyzes of EuroXlivein the month of August.

Samsung S95B OLED-9.3

The construction is impeccable, we finally have a Full HD + camera and the MagSafe port returns.

8.50

Screen

8.00

Performance

9.00

Keyboard/Touchpad

9.25

8.75

Autonomy

9.5

In favor Great performance and better efficiency

thin and light

impeccable construction

The MagSafe port is back

webcam 1080p Against Throttling and capped performance of the SSD drive

Little differential design and notch without functional arguments

High price

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – 8.7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 it is the most foldable mainstream Samsung. It is not excessively expensive in relation to the concept of telephone that we are talking about, it is the most comfortable terminal for the pocket and it lacks practically nothing. Interesting and quite different.

8.7 Design9.5 Screen9 Performance9.25 Camera8 Software9 Autonomy7.5 In favor The hinge design seems even sturdier.

The value for money is more than acceptable.

In general terms, it is a balanced mobile. Against We continue with a very f autonomy.

The warming is the same or even higher than last year.

The cameras improve slightly, but are still behind the top range.

OnePlus 10T – 8.7

The OnePlus 10T is the new high-end OnePlus, and the first to say goodbye to the Alert Slider. She is a flagship that we liked, although she leaves a slightly decaffeinated taste by giving up her essence. That does not exempt it from being one of the fastest mobiles on the market, so we recommend giving your analysis a chance.

8.7 Design8.5 Screen8.5 Performance9.75 Camera8 Software8.5 Autonomy8.75 In favor The performance is spectacular.

The overall balance is more than decent.

Fast charging is a show Against The fast charge is valued, but the autonomy is somewhat fair if we press it.

The camera lacks ambition.

The finish deserved to be something more premium.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – 8.8

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 It is a minor evolution with respect to its predecessor.. The main change is that this generation comes with a format change on the external screen. It is now wider and less narrow, so it begins to resemble a regular phone, thus being more comfortable to use when folded. The best specs of the market and the question of durability. Quite an interesting analysis.

8.8 Design9 Screen8.5 Performance9.25 Camera9 Software9.25 Autonomy7.5 In favor The new format has suited the exterior panel well.

Beyond the inner crease, the build quality is exquisite.

12L is a real wonder in this Z Fold4. Against The crease refuses to go away.

The camera under the screen is not the best idea.

Autonomy remains weak.

Google Pixel Buds Pro – 8.5

The most ambitious Google headphones, the Google Pixel Buds Pro, have excellent autonomy, a very good sound quality and a fast charge. Their biggest advantage is that they do not have a configuration app if we use an iPhone, and that they are only compatible with SBC and AAC.

8.5 Design8.5 Sound quality8.75 Noise Cancellation8.5 Ergonomics8 user experience8.5 Autonomy9.25 In favor Excellent autonomy.

Very fast charging and case with Qi.

Very good sound quality. Against No configuration app for iOS.

Only compatible with SBC and AAC.

Somewhat difficult to handle.

Realme Watch 3 – 7.6

For just 69.99 euros, the Realme Watch 3 is an interesting alternative. It shines mainly for offering a week of autonomy, allows you to call and be called from the watch itself and it’s quite comfortable for the kind of budget watch we’re talking about. The lack of resolution and GPS chip are justifiable absences in this price range.

7.6 Design

7

Screen

6.75

Software

7.5

Autonomy

8.5

Interface

8.25

In favor One week of autonomy.

It allows you to make and answer calls from the watch itself.

It is really comfortable. Against It does not have a built-in GPS chip.

The resolution is too low for such a large screen.

It has no mobile payments, no voice assistant and does not allow you to answer notifications.

Roborock S7 Pro Ultra

The Roborock S7 Pro Ultra is one of the most powerful robot vacuums at the moment. Its base is colossal and it is, without a doubt, its strongest point. It has good smart navigation, four power levels and three scrubbing levels, and a somewhat short range. If the price is not an inconvenience, it is a quite powerful alternative in its segment.