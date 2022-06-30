Xataka’s 18 reviews in June: Xiaomi’s best smart bracelet, Realme GT Neo 3 and more devices

The month of ends and, despite being in the middle of summer, the rate of launches has not been low. This has been an intense month, in which we have analyzed all kinds of , as usual in Xataka. We compile the analyzes of the month of Junealong with his notes and videos.

Blind comparisons of battery, video and photography

They are not analyzes to use, but there are three very special articles in this month of June. The first is the great video comparison between the best phones of 2022, which comes to keep the great photographic comparison and the great portrait mode comparison company. Along with this, we have published the great battery comparison, so you know what is the best mobile in video and battery: spoiler, it’s the same in both cases.

Finally, we have published our blind comparison of photography, in which you have been able to choose which is the photographic mobile that most convinces you in this 2022.

iPhone 13 Pro, analysis of an Android user

Another very special analysis is that of our colleague Javier Pastor who, almost against his will, was using an iPhone 13 Pro after years of using Android. We already told you that he put the SIM back in his Android with great joy, but everything good and bad that was found is more than detailed in this excellent analysis.

Samsung QLED QN900B 8K – 9.5

The Samsung Neo QLED QN900B 8K is bringing quality to a television.

9.0 Design8.75 Screen8.75 Performance9.75 Camera8.75 Software9 Autonomy9 In favor Fast charging has no name. In 15 minutes we have the battery ready.

The performance is a spectacle. Long live this MediaTek.

The main camera behaves quite well. Against We miss more ambition in the secondary camera sensors.

An adaptive refresh rate would have been TOP.

The 80W + 5,000mAh edition is much more attractive in terms of value for money.

Sony Xperia 1 IV 8.8

Sony has failed to keep up with the high-end in 2022. The Xperia 1 IV has some performance issues, the camera is not convincing and it is more expensive than all its direct rivals. Difficult model to recommend, although it is worth taking a look at its analysis, since it has some interesting particulars.

8.8 Design8.5 Screen9.5 Performance8.5 Camera8.5 Software8.75 Autonomy9 In favor The most complete camera app on the market, by far.

Very good autonomy.

Screen with 4K resolution, something unusual. Against The camera, one more year, leaves more questions than answers.

It gets even hotter than last year.

Value for money far from its direct rivals.

ZTE Axon 40Ultra 8.7

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is a commitment to the high range, with the great advantage of not having any type of notch no hole, since its camera is under the screen. The mobile flies, the load of accessories that ZTE includes in the box surprises, and it only falters in the curves of the screen and its front camera.

8.7 Design9.25 Screen8.75 Performance8.75 Camera8.75 Software8.5 Autonomy8.25 In favor The mobile flies. In all aspects.

It is surprising that a high-end mobile comes loaded with accessories.

The design surprises the eye and the touch. Against The front camera suspends; which lowers the photographic note.

The curved screen is pretty, but not practical.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 – 8.5

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming beast with a robust design, a good keyboard and touchpad, and a high-quality panel. However, its key feature is that it’s a convertible that we can use as a tablet, quite a jewel quite different from some of the main proposals in this territory.

8.5 Design

9

Screen

8.5

Performance

9

Keyboard/Touchpad

8.5

Software

8.75

Autonomy

7

In favor Robust and original design

Good keyboard and touchpad for a convertible

quality display Against Somewhat fair battery for a convertible

Yield lower than that corresponding to the technical data sheet

Not very clear usage profile

Honor Watch GS-8.2

The Honor Watch GS 3 is one of Honor’s flagship watches. the finish is excellent, brilliant autonomy, and we especially liked its screen. If you have a little more than 200 euros and want to treat yourself, you will find a balanced option, with the software as the only Achilles heel.

Amazfit T-Rex 2

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is Amazfit’s all-terrain watch. We loved its autonomy, how good the screen looks in both final quality and maximum brightness, and that the performance was simply outstanding. The main challenge is to justify the large price difference compared to the first generation model, for which there is not so much jump.

8.1 Design7.25 Screen9.25 Software6.5 Autonomy9.75 Interface7.5 In favor The autonomy is simply spectacular.

The screen is of great quality and looks good in the sun.

Performance is again a strong point. Against The interface has not improved two years later. It is still very chaotic at the software level.

Non-interchangeable straps for traditional ones.

Little progress compared to the first T-Rex.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 – 8.1

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is a balanced device, but is the most expensive in history. It does not improve noticeably compared to the previous model, but it is a more than logical evolution of the Mi Band 6.

8.1 Design7.75 Screen8.75 Software8 Autonomy8 Interface8 In favor The AMOLED screen is a scandal at its price.

It lasts a week with intense use without minor problem.

Light, not too big and comfortable to wear. Against Too continuous. It is practically the model of last year.

Inconsistent in measurements.

The price increase makes the Mi Band 6 look better.

Xiaomi TV F2-8

The Xiaomi TV F2 is a modest television, but with a very good value for money. We are before an IPS type LCD with 43, 50 and 55 inch versions

7.5 Design

7

Screen

8

Software

7

Autonomy

8.5

Interface

7.25

In favor It has integrated GPS chip and it works fine.

The AMOLED screen looks good and the AoD mode is appreciated.

It is very comfortable and light. Against It does not have NFC for mobile payments.

It is not part of a broader ecosystem of products.

The operating system continues to experience performance issues.

LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser

This LG projector is an attack on the high end. The LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser is a device with great sound

Sony Inzone H9

The Sony Inzone H9 are the new Sony headphones for gamers. They are very comfortable, although not too premium (they don’t pretend to be either). The experience with them is outstanding, the battery provides up to 32 hours of autonomy and, the only but, is its high starting price.

Sony Inzone SDM-U27M90

The Sony Inzone SDM-U27M90 is a monitor for gamers, a 27-inch IPS 4K LCD, with LED backlighting and great overall quality. It is only available for Windows (something logical, if it is designed for gaming), but it has everything to compete with the best in its price range. Not yet available for purchase.