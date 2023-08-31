“X Secures License to Engage in Cryptocurrency Transactions”

Social Network X, which is a social media platform, has successfully obtained a license from Rhode Island to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. This allows the platform to expand

Social Network X , which is a social media platform, has successfully obtained a license from Rhode Island to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. This allows the platform to expand its services to the exchange and storage of digital assets. Formerly known as Twitter, Network X has acquired a license allowing cryptocurrency payments within the United States based on National Licensing System (NMLS) data.

This license, issued by Rhode Island, gives Network X the ability to control, transfer and trade digital assets within the country.

The license holder can interact with various cryptocurrency-related service providers, including exchanges, wallets and payment systems.

In 2021, the platform has already introduced a function for paying tips in Bitcoin, providing an opportunity to reward content creators.

In November 2022, the head of Network X, Elon Musk, expressed his desire to turn it into an “app for everything.”