X officially rolls out its ads revenue sharing program for creators

Twitter, which Elon Musk is currently rebranding to X, is officially rolling out its ads revenue sharing program for creators. The company had given some creators payouts earlier this month, but now, users globally who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the program from the monetization tab in settings.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organizations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” the company says. You’ll get payouts as long as X determines that you’ve generated more than $50. The support document about the program doesn’t specify how the company determines the value of its payouts.

The program has been in the works for some time. Musk first announced it in February, saying that the revenue share kicked off “starting today.” It took a few months the initial payouts finally started rolling in, with some saying they earned thousands of dollars.