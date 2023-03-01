X-AR: The augmented reality glasses that give you “X-ray vision”

Have you ever wished you had x-ray vision to find hidden objects? Well now it’s possible thanks to MIT researchers and their new headset of augmented reality X-AR!

How the X-AR works

You can see it in the video above. The X-AR uses radio frequency (RF) signals to locate RFID-tagged objects inside boxes or under stacks. These signals can pass through common materials such as cardboard boxes, plastic bins, or wooden dividers. Once the object is tagged, the headset guides the user through an augmented reality interface to the object, which is displayed as a transparent sphere.

How the X-AR was developed

The MIT researchers had to face several challenges in developing the X-AR. First, they needed a lightweight antenna that could communicate with RFID-tagged objects. After experimenting with different designs, they created a loop-shaped antenna that fits over the headset’s visor.

To locate hidden objects, they used a technique known as synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which takes measurements with the headset’s antenna from different vantage points as the user moves around the room. Then, combine these measurements to locate the object.

Once the user picks up the object, the X-AR verifies that the correct object has been picked up by measuring the movement of the RFID tag and comparing the data to the location of the user’s hand.

X-AR Applications

The X-AR could be useful for e-commerce warehouse workers, who often have to find items on cluttered shelves or inside boxes. It could also be used in factories to help technicians locate the correct parts to assemble a product.

Test scores

In tests conducted in a warehouse-like environment, the X-AR was able to locate hidden objects with a margin of error of less than 10 centimeters on average. In addition, it verified that the user had picked up the correct item with 96% accuracy.

Next steps

The MIT researchers plan to explore how different sensing modalities, such as WiFi or millimeter wave technology, could enhance the capabilities of the X-AR. They could also improve the antenna to extend its range and make the system compatible with various headsets.

Conclusion

The X-AR is an exciting innovation that could revolutionize the way warehouse and factory workers locate objects. With its ability to provide X-ray vision, the X-AR takes augmented reality to another level.

You have more information at news.mit.edu.