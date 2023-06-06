WWDC23: iPadOS 17 brings custom lock screen and interactive widgets

Among the many new features shown this Monday (5) during WWDC 2023, Apple brought a preview of the system update for its tablets, iPadOS 17. The package brings new messaging features — such as automatic transcriptions of voice notes —, expanded AirDrop capabilities, and smarter autocorrect for text input.

iPadOS also incorporates a feature already present in iOS to customize the lock screen, in addition to introducing new interactive widgets for the home screen. iPadOS 17 will also bring the Health app and will be able to display live activities like iOS.