WWDC23: iPadOS 17 brings custom lock screen and interactive widgets

Among the many new features shown this Monday (5) during WWDC 2023, Apple brought a preview of the system update for its tablets, iPadOS 17. The package brings new messaging features — such as automatic transcriptions of voice notes —, expanded AirDrop capabilities, and smarter autocorrect for text input.
iPadOS also incorporates a feature already present in iOS to customize the lock screen, in addition to introducing new interactive widgets for the home screen. iPadOS 17 will also bring the Health app and will be able to display live activities like iOS.
The notes application and for comments on PDF files are also getting attention in the next version, allowing the system to recognize the fields to be filled in documents. iPadOS 17 will include new ways to organise, annotate and collaborate in real time.
Last month, Apple released Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad, following requests from users. But based on this initial preview, iPadOS 17 may disappoint the pros. Stage Manager, a feature intended to unlock greater multitasking flexibility on the iPad, will have more flexibility in window sizing and placement in iPadOS 17 — but since it debuted, it’s been collecting bugs.