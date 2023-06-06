WWDC23: FaceTime coming to Apple TV with tvOS 17

One more novelty related to Apple systems discussed during WWDC23 —Apple will incorporate FaceTime to Apple TV through the tvOS 17 update expected later this year. A new FaceTime app will be available that uses the iPhone or iPad camera to bring video calls to the big screen.
Apple is using its continuity camera feature so you can launch the FaceTime app on Apple TV and connect directly to your iPhone or iPad. It will even be possible to join a call that is already taking place on the iPhone and transfer it to the Apple TV.
FaceTime’s main interface on Apple TV will intelligently center the speakers and be able to adapt the frame if more people join the call. It will be possible to use the same effects as conventional FaceTime and also use SharePlat to watch movies and series with family and friends.
Apple also promises developers to take advantage of its Continuity Camera API for Apple TV. This allows other video calling apps like Zoom and Webex to take advantage of the iPhone and iPad cameras and launch their own tvOS apps.