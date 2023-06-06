WWDC23: FaceTime coming to Apple TV with tvOS 17

One more novelty related to Apple systems discussed during WWDC23 —Apple will incorporate FaceTime to Apple TV through the tvOS 17 update expected later this year. A new FaceTime app will be available that uses the iPhone or iPad camera to bring video calls to the big screen.

Apple is using its continuity camera feature so you can launch the FaceTime app on Apple TV and connect directly to your iPhone or iPad. It will even be possible to join a call that is already taking place on the iPhone and transfer it to the Apple TV.