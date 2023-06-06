WWDC23: Death Stranding Coming to macOS Sonoma, Says Kojima

- Advertisement -

One of the novelties presented at WWDC this year was the presence of Hideo Kojima. Although it was brief, the Japanese designer spoke about an interesting point about the devices of the apple. In this sense, the professional spoke about the possibility of playing on a Mac computer. As you may already know, Apple introduced its new devices in this line with M2 chips. In this sense Kojima made his appearance during the moment dedicated to games in the company's new operating system, macOS Sonoma. In this way, he announced that he will take some of his games to the company's software.

One of these is Death Stranding, a title launched in 2019 that will be available in a version Director's Cut. However, the date was not revealed, but the good thing is that this will not be the only game to arrive for the Apple system, even if the other productions have not been specified either. It is worth remembering that there is currently an expectation for the announcement of the sequel to the game, which may happen during the Summer Game Fest in the next days. In this case, both the first game must be demonstrated at the event, when the first details of the new title can be presented.




