WWDC23: Apple expected to announce the removal of “What’s Up” for Siri at the event

The announcement of the withdrawal of the command “And there” to the Crab can be done by apple at WWDC this year. As previously reported, the company plans to simplify how to call the virtual assistant on its devices. So it seems that moment is getting closer.
The information comes from Mark Gurman, who posted on his official Twitter profile about the presentation of this novelty during the company’s event. He even took the opportunity to explain that the withdrawal of the term is something a little more complex than it seems.
Everyone is asking about Siri, AI and WWDC on Monday. One item I haven’t mentioned in a while has been a major project to drop the “Hey” from “Hey Siri.” I’d look out for that possibility next week. https://t.co/jGqyI54SXE
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 2, 2023
The reason for this is that the process involves a great deal of engineering work as well as artificial intelligence training. After all, a compound sentence increases the assistant’s chances of responding to a request made by the user.
Anyway, the novelty will be welcome so that the user doesn’t have to keep repeating the phrase when he wants to give a command. In this sense, Apple’s assistant may have a more practical use, equivalent to what you see in Amazon’s Alexa, which responds to commands just by quoting its name.
For now, it is not known about other possible news related to the assistant. However, speculation about the event continues and involves the possibility of the company announcing its new generation of Mac devices, which should arrive with an M2 Ultra chip.