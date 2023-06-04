WWDC23: Apple expected to announce the removal of “What’s Up” for Siri at the event

The announcement of the withdrawal of the command “And there” to the Crab can be done by apple at WWDC this year. As previously reported, the company plans to simplify how to call the virtual assistant on its devices. So it seems that moment is getting closer.

The information comes from Mark Gurman, who posted on his official Twitter profile about the presentation of this novelty during the company’s event. He even took the opportunity to explain that the withdrawal of the term is something a little more complex than it seems.