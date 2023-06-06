WWDC23: Apple announces “StandBy” function turns iPhone into smart display

A apple announced a new function for the iPhones when they are charging in a horizontal position. It’s about the StandBy, which in practice will leave cell phones operating as a kind of smart display. This is another one of the novelties shown by the brand during WWDC 2023.
In practice, the smartphone will work showing only some information on the screen, with great emphasis on the time, accompanied by the date, temperature and even the alarm clock time. In this sense, there are several options available to change the appearance of the clock.
In general, the functionality will also allow for quick controls of devices such as Apple Home, as well as smart application tasks and even music playback. Likewise, the device’s screen will automatically adapt when in low light, adhering to reddish tones.
It is worth remembering that previous rumors mentioned the possibility of Apple launching a charging dock for the iPad that transforms it into a smart display, similar to what Google did with the Pixel Tablet. However, this function presented does not seem to be coming to tablets anytime soon.
Despite being interesting, the functionality is not yet available for Apple smartphones and should only arrive with iOS 17. It is even worth checking what the company presented to the public this Monday (05) during WWDC regarding the new version of your operating system.