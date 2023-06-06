WWDC23: Apple announces “StandBy” function turns iPhone into smart display

A apple announced a new function for the iPhones when they are charging in a horizontal position. It’s about the StandBy, which in practice will leave cell phones operating as a kind of smart display. This is another one of the novelties shown by the brand during WWDC 2023.

In practice, the smartphone will work showing only some information on the screen, with great emphasis on the time, accompanied by the date, temperature and even the alarm clock time. In this sense, there are several options available to change the appearance of the clock.