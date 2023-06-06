WWDC23: Apple announces new MacBook Air with 15-inch screen and M2 chip; see the price

- Advertisement -

Apple announced this Monday (05), during WWDC 2023, the 15-inch MacBook Air, its newest ultra-thin notebook option with a larger screen and efficient hardware. The new model has an identical look to the 13-inch MacBook Air, but stands out with its large 15.3-inch display and battery life of up to 18 hours.

screen and design

The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 15.3-inch high-resolution display with a peak brightness of 500 nits — 25% brighter than the competition, according to Apple. Also, the display supports more than 1 billion colors, but it lacks the 120 Hz "ProMotion" technology, so its refresh rate is only 60 Hz. Unfortunately for some users, the new model still has the notch to house the 1080p (Full HD) FaceTime camera. Like its smaller brother, the model does not have a fan and works through passive dissipation. The 15-inch MacBook Air measures just 11.5 millimeters thin and weighs 1.49 kg.

Hardware and connectivity

Like its more compact version, the 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M2a high-performance chip that features an 8-core CPU — four performance cores and four efficiency cores — a 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for artificial intelligence processing. Apple compares this notebook's hardware to the competition: The 15-inch MacBook Air is up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. When compared to the best-selling 15-inch laptop with a Core i7 processor, the MacBook Air is up to twice as fast. The M2 has versions of up to 24 GB of unified memory with 100 GB/s of bandwidth, ensuring high performance in multitasking. One of the most efficient processors on the market, this hardware contributes to the 15-inch MacBook Air offering autonomy of up to 18 hours — the same estimate as the 13-inch model.

In the audio department, the notebook features a triple microphone array with noise reduction algorithms and a six speaker system with force canceling woofers and stereo audio with Dolby Atmos. Finally, speaking of its connectivity, the 15-inch MacBook Air has the same amount of ports on its side, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack (P2).

price and availability