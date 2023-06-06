WWDC23: Apple announces new Mac Studio with M2 Max and Ultra chips

A apple announced on Monday (5) an update for its Mac Studio desktops. The new products arrive with the same design as the devices shown last year, but with much more powerful processors inside. Apple’s revelation took place during WWDC23 and the company stated that the new mac studio are the most powerful ever made. The models with the chips M2 Max and M2 Ultra offer a huge boost in performance and improved connectivity.





According to Apple, the new Studio Macs are up to six times faster than the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and up to 3x faster than the previous generation Mac Studio, which was powered by the M1 Ultra platform. The version equipped with the chip M2 Max poIt features a 12-core CPU, a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of bandwidth. The company promises a Up to 50% faster rendering in After Effects, for example.

In turn, the Mac Studio equipped with the M2 Ultra promises to take performance to new heights. Also according to Apple, the M2 Ultra offers twice the performance and features of the M2 Max and is Apple’s largest and most capable system on a chip (SoC). How to use advances in technology to find the services you need Mac Studio with M2 Ultra features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth for ultra-high-level performance in a workstation.





Figures shown by Apple claim that Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is capable of processing a video in DaVinci Resolve up to 50% faster than before. Another point highlighted by the company was the connectivity of the new devices. The new Mac Studio now has a higher bandwidth HDMI connection, allowing up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. The models also support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and the version with the M2 Ultra can handle up to six Pro Display XDRs. On the back, the new Studio Mac includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. It also has two USB-C inputs and an SD card slot on the front for importing photos and videos.

