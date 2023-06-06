WWDC23: Apple Announces macOS Sonoma with Game Mode and Support for Desktop Widgets

A apple presented this Monday (5) macOS Sonoma during the event WWDC 2023. The latest version of the desktop operating system comes with a new game mode, support for desktop widgets and many other new features. According to Apple, the new widgets can be dragged from your notification center to the desktop or can be effectively imported from an iPhone via Continuity if a device is on the same Wi-Fi network.





Widgets can be interactive and are designed to disappear into the background when the user opens a window. Additionally, Safari must receive big updates with the new version of WebKit, including deploying profiles and web apps on Mac. Another highlight of macOS Sonoma is the presence of a new “Game Mode” for the Mac, designed to prioritize a game’s access to CPU and GPU resources, while also reducing latency for connected AirPods and Xbox and PlayStation controllers.





The company said that the new mode works with all games on the operating system. Speaking of games, Apple called out developer Hideo Kojima during its broadcast to announce that the Death Stranding Director's Cut title would be coming to macOS. Video conferencing is also getting some improvements, with a presenter overlay feature that lets you show content such as slideshows behind the user while your face remains in the camera.