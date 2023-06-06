WWDC23: Apple announces Journal, a new app to record daily activities

- Advertisement -

A apple announced a new diary app for the iOS. This is the Journal, which arrives as an option for users of Apple devices to use to record their daily activities. The launch took place this Monday (05) during the Worldwide Developers Conference. As expected, the application will work more with a focus on the health and wellness segment. In this way, he will join others of the genre like Breathe, sleep It is Fitness. With this novelty, it will be possible to record the most recent information about a trip to the coast, as requested by the program and to sign up for a photo album.

In addition to photographs, it will also be possible to provide details about the place and even what users were listening to at that time. Not only that, as Apple itself has stated that the app will use machine learning for on-device to curate personalized suggestions for each person. Regarding privacy, the company claims that the app has end-to-end encryption and supports a feature that allows you to block the application to avoid discreet looks. Likewise, the company said that users themselves can control which device data is used to generate Journal suggestions.




