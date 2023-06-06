WWDC23: Apple announces iOS 17 with new features, offline maps and Siri changes

- Advertisement -

Apple announced this Monday (05), during WWDC 2023, the future version of the operating system for the iPhone. iOS 17 will be the next major software update for the brand’s cell phones and will feature several productivity improvements, as well as unprecedented features that promise new ways of interacting with the device. The new version of the operating system will change the way users activate Siri and will bring several improvements to AirDrop sharing and new ways to communicate in iMessage and FaceTime. In addition, there is a new usage mode that turns the iPhone into a “smart display”. Check out the highlights below.

New design for incoming calls

Apple is introducing new “Contact Posters” for the Phone. With this feature, users will be able to customize how their contacts appear on the screen, bringing a new new look for incoming calls. It will be possible to select photos or Memojis, in addition to changing the typography and font colors for each friend or family member.

Live Stickers and other iMessage changes

iMessage is one of the featured apps with iOS 17 updates. Following WhatsApp and Telegram, it will finally be possible reply to specific messages with swipe gesture in a speech bubble. Also, users will have access to a new search engine with filters to find messages more easily. The update will also add a new feature known as "Check-in", which will notify a family member or friend that the user has arrived at a destination safely. If the user is not progressing to their destination, useful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as location and battery level.

In addition to the exclusive improvements to the application, users will be able to create “Live Stickers” (“live stickers”, in free translation) using objects in photos, such as people or pets. Check out:





All stickers created by users will be stored in the media section of the keyboard to be used in third-party applications such as WhatsApp.

offline maps

Apple Maps will add offline maps so that users can download a specific area and access the navigation function, see estimated time of arrival and find places and when not connected to a mobile network. This is a function that is already present in Google Maps, its biggest rival.

Journal

Journal is a new application that will be available with the launch of iOS 17. The purpose of this feature is to work as a “diary” for users to remember moments they lived on certain dates. With machine learning, personalized suggestions will be provided to enter new memories.

Suggestions are selected from recent activities involving various cell phone resources, including images and videos recorded by the camera, people, places visited, exercises practiced and much more. It will be possible to lock the diary to ensure that no one — not even Apple — peeks into your memories. Apple also announced the Journaling Suggestions API to allow developers to integrate their apps with Journal.

Live Voicemail

Live Voicemail will allow users to see the real-time transcript when someone leaves a voicemail and the opportunity to answer a call while the sender is leaving their message. calls identified as spam by operators will not appear as Live Voicemail and will instead be instantly declined. The company reiterates that the “magic” of Live Voicemail is made possible by the iPhone’s Neural Engine, so the feature is completely processed on the device, so that no one – not even Apple – has access to the content.

Recorded messages for FaceTime

FaceTime will now support recorded messages so that when users call someone who is unavailable, they can leave an audio or video that the recipient can access later. Another novelty for the video conferencing application is support for the famous “reactions” with emojis.

StandBy

One of the highlights of iOS 17 is a new mode called “StandBy”. This is a new user interface that automatically appears when the phone is charging in horizontal orientation (landscape mode). This function uses the iPhone’s always-on display to serve as a “smart display” similar to the Amazon Echo Show. With StandBy, users will be able to access quick information — such as date and time and weather — or more frequently used system resources, such as the calendar, lyrics and live activities of compatible applications. You can also preview some of your featured photos and choose from different customizable clocks.

“Hey, Siri”

After several years, Apple is finally changing Siri’s voice activation. Instead of saying “Hey Siri”, users will be able to just say “Siri” to summon the iPhone’s virtual assistant. Once activated, it will be possible to issue several commands in sequence without having to call it again through speech.

smarter keyboard

iPhone Keyboard Autocorrect will receive a major update in iOS 17 with a machine learning model for word predictionimproving suggestion accuracy and user experience. In addition, the keyboard will receive an updated design to better support typing and will be able to detect and correct more types of grammatical errors in sentences. Dictation — which lets you enter text using your voice — will take advantage of a new speech recognition model to make it even more accurate.

NameDrop and more AirDrop improvements

Part of AirDrop—hence the similarity in name—NameDrop is a new way to share your contact information with new friends on iPhone. Users will be able to quickly send their name, email and phone number by bringing two iPhones or one iPhone close to Apple Watch running watchOS 10.







With the same pinch gesture, users will also be able to share content with each other or launch SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie or play games while being close together with other people who have an iPhone running iOS 17.

Availability of iOS 17

iOS 17 marks the end of support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. This means that the new version of the operating system will only be compatible with models released from the 2nd generation iPhone XR and iPhone SE. Apple claims that the update will be made available to all users in the third quarter of 2023.