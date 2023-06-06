WWDC23: Apple announces “Adaptive Audio” and other features for AirPods

- Advertisement -

A apple took advantage of WWDC 2023 to present some news that should reach AirPods shortly. In this sense, the company’s headphone models should arrive with important improvements in the audio part, such as a feature called Adaptive Audio. This new function will be shown along with the options that activate active noise cancellation and transparency mode. With this feature, the devices will constantly analyze the environment around the user in order to adjust the level of the other two features to improve the overall experience.

In addition to this, another function will be implemented to improve the performance of the headphones during conversations. In this way, the user will be able to access the transparency mode automatically, in addition to the volume reduction that will happen as soon as the AirPods detect speech. - Advertisement - When the user stops chatting, the music volume will go back to what it was before. Similarly, Apple also demonstrated improved noise reduction for background noise. So whoever is on the other end of the call won’t hear unwanted distractions during a call.



