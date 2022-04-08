WWDC22: Event wallpapers for your device

Yesterday, Apple finally made the announcement about WWDC22. We now know that it will take place the week of June 6 in a fully online format for the third year in a row. Unlike the past event that occurred during 2021 that featured several Memoji, Apple is betting this time on a more sober experience with the Swift logo in the background in black tones.

That said, we knew, like every year, how inevitable it is to prevent some Twitter users from sharing your best and favorite WWDC 2022 inspired wallpapers so that they can be downloaded and shared with the entire community, directly on their devices.

Some backgrounds inspired by WWDC22

Starting with Parker Ortonlani, who has shared on his Twitter account eight different wallpapers inspired by WWDC 2022 designed for your iPhone and iPad. The wallpapers are optimized for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but will work equally well on all iPhone models.

One of the wallpapers that can become favorites by the community is the bubble design and another with the dock in a gradient. Parker has also made sure include three different options for iPad users can take advantage of them. If you want, you can take a look at them here.

Another Twitter user who shared some WWDC22 inspired wallpapers was Basic Apple Guy. Basically, they’ve tweaked the official artwork to look really good on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. you can too download them here.

Apple is expected Announce iOS 16, iPad 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6. At this point we are impatient to see the result of the event and the news that it will bring to all the lines of the company, also waiting for everything new from the company’s operating systems.

You can also go directly to relive a bit of nostalgia and look at the wallpapers inspired by the last WWDC. Enjoy some backgrounds full of Memojis here. On the other hand, we highly value the community that decides to contribute to this great event with their funds inspired by WDCC22. If you are a true fan of this type of event and everything that the apple company has evolved since last year. We remind you that you can meet again with this event of the year 2021.