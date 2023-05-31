WWDC 23 could be the longest to date, exceeding two hours

With all the rumors that have been falling so far regarding the WWDC, it is not surprising that some analysts venture to say that it is more than likely that this year will last the longest so far. If the forecasts come true, it is likely that we will go to the more than two hours with everything that is expected to be presented.

To date, the rumors about what will happen at WWDC are more than evident and are repeated over and over again. We have to take into account that it is a developers’ conference and that therefore the protagonists are the software that must be presented. However, what we could come to see is that these they will stay in the background.

iOS, watchOS, tvOS, macOS must be presented yes or yes and they must be presented calmly and clarifying each and every one of their novelties and what they will bring to users. That in itself is already long, Not two hours, but it could perfectly take us half an hour to see everyone.

But it is also that if the rumors about the presentation of the new augmented reality headphones with their new operating system are fulfilled, only in this presentation could we spend another half hour. It is something new and innovative in the Apple universe and therefore they should calmly focus on the benefits of this new device.

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours. —Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 31, 2023

The thing doesn’t stop there. Mark Gurman says that it is very likely that Apple decides in this WWDC 23 presentation on the 5th, to present the new Mac terminals. That there will not be one or two, but it is easy for us to see up to four models. We will go first to 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 and that has its crumb because it is the first time that we are going to see an Air with that size of screen. Then we will have to see the benefits of a 13-inch MacBook pro. Finally, the new Mac Pro. That we will have to settle for being with M2 if we want it this year and with M3 if we expect it by 2024.

Either way, It will take a long time to see this year’s presentation. If all the rumors are true, there is much to present, to see and to digest.