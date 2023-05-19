WWDC 2023, the presence of Hideo Kojima could be the real surprise

At WWDC scheduled from June 5 to 9 he could be present Hideo Kojima . So says Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, according to which the creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding (free game of the week on the Epic Games Store!) would have been seen in Cupertino last week.

Hideo Kojima – creator of Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding – has been spotted by Apple’s campus over the past week. Could mean he’s a part of WWDC. Perhaps a port to Mac/Apple Silicon, if not headset. No Man’s Sky for Mac, announced in 2022 but delayed, could also finally ship.

There are two hypotheses advanced by Gurman, although it cannot be excluded that the reasons why the game designer was present on campus are related to something else entirely:

at WWDC 2023 will be announced the port of Death Stranding for devices equipped with an Apple Silicon processor (Mac and iPad)

for devices equipped with an Apple Silicon processor (Mac and iPad) Death Stranding or an unreleased title will be presented for Apple’s new mixed reality headset

Both are apparently sensible hypotheses, Apple has repeatedly invited game developers to the stage to show the hardware and software performance of a new device or a newly launched service with practical cases. And this is precisely the aspect that more than others suggests that the possible presence of Hideo Kojima could be linked to the announcement of a new product.

If this were the case, there would be little doubt not only about the viewer launchbut also onexistence of a first, noisy title dedicated to it. Given the long wait and the doubts about the actual success of this type of device found so far on the market, present yourself with a partner of the caliber of Hideo Kojima it could be a great starting point for Apple – read call for potential buyers and for new game developers.