WWDC 2023 kicks off with an incredible playlist on Apple Music and marks the “beginning of a new era”

- Advertisement -

Apple every year tries to renew the ways in which it promotes WWDC 2023 with interesting campaigns on social networks in anticipation of the great event next Monday with the special keynote, so through the Apple Music app you could already enjoy the expectations of the event. The company prepared a playlist on Apple Music to promote the event and give rise to the prelude to what will be the keynote. Apart from this, Apple indicated on Twitter that “a new era begins” the following Monday.

The official WWDC playlist on Apple Music

This new playlist with the title of “WWDC 2023 Power Up” is in the Apple Music app for subscribers with about 25 songs. Among the most relevant songs are “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, the recent song by Dua Lipa “Dance the Night”, “Eyes Closed” by Ed Sheeran and “Summer Baby” by the Jonas Brothers.

The company indicated that the playlist could help developers feel that desire before the start of WWDC together with “the most important artists of the season”.

- Advertisement -

The playlist arrived recently through a tweet on the official Apple profile that serves as a campaign for the keynote for the following Monday. He also indicated and encouraged to “like” the tweet to receive a reminder about the online event on June 5, being in turn a thank you for the Apple Music playlist.

However, the tweet also hints the phrase “a new era begins” the following Monday. Since the start of the week before WWDC, the company has also updated the website to add the tagline “code new worlds”.

The headset as the protagonist

Through another tweet, the company published a “countdown to the big day”. This may be a reference to Apple’s new mixed reality device or called Apple Reality Pro that has caused so many rumors and expectations.

As stated at the time, Apple’s first Reality Pro headset will be ultra-premium quality with a whopping price tag of at least $3,000. Higher-end specs will feature a three-screen setup with two 4K Micro-LED panels. The Reality Pro headset will allow the user to switch between augmented and virtual reality modes. This would be a feature of the xrOS software.

- Advertisement -

There are sources that mentioned the existence of workshops for developers on what will be xrOS. In them there will be talks about creating apps for the headset and other methods about iOS apps, design and more about virtual reality.