WWDC 2023: iOS 17 will simplify command to trigger voice assistant on iPhone

Apple announced several new features during WWDC 2023 such as the new 15″ MacBook Air, new Mac Studio with M2 Max and Ultra chips and also iOS 17. One of the biggest news noted was the end of the “Hey, Siri” command to trigger the voice assistant on iPhone, iPad and other Apple products, as now the command will be simplified.

As speculated by leakers, now just say the name of the voice assistant to activate Siri. This is an interesting change, which makes the assistant more accessible to everyone, especially those who have a disability or phonetic difficulties.

However, it is important to remember that Apple is not the pioneer in this effort, as Amazon and Microsoft already allowed to activate their voice assistants just by calling them by name.

Unfortunately, this seems to be an unfeasible capability for Google, as its brand has become so popular that it’s almost impossible to prevent the Google Assistant from being triggered accidentally all the time, which already happens with my smartphone.

The novelty should be released with iOS 17 in September or October. with the launch of the iPhone 15 line.