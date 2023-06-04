WWDC 2023: How to watch Apple’s inaugural session live

- Advertisement -

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, will take place on 5th June with an inaugural conference scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time).

The event itself is intended for developers, but the first lecture is interesting for any user, since it is when Apple reveals the news of iOS, macOS and iPadOS and will almost certainly present his new AR/VR Pro reality viewer.

How to follow WWDC 2023

Apple will host WWDC as a virtual event, free for all developers to follow from June 6-10 from the comfort of their homes.

The inaugural conference will be broadcast online and, this year, some lucky ones will be able to attend in person.

Apple’s presentation will take place on June 5 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) and, as on previous occasions, it will be broadcast on the website of apple.com and in the official apple channel in Youtube.

You can visit the apple events page as it is often updated with additional information and a link to add the event to your calendars.

What news will we see at WWDC 2023

The highlight of the event will be a mixed reality viewer, which will probably be called Reality Pro either XR Pro, along with a new xrOS operating system for the device. We are also likely to see new Mac laptops and desktops and software updates like watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14.

The company will also highlight updates to the services of its platforms related to fitness, health and finance and will further merge your devices to work better together and keep people within the Apple ecosystem.

If you want more information about what to expect, we advise you to stop by here.



