WWDC 2023: how to follow the launch of Apple’s headphones live from 7 p.m.?

Today at its annual WWDC 2023 conference, Apple will introduce a brand new product category: an AR and VR mixed reality headset. The American manufacturer invites its fans to meet at 7 p.m. French time.

Every year, Apple hosts a WWDC keynote for developers. New software updates are therefore in the spotlight, but Apple generally takes the opportunity to announce some new products.

Unlike most previous events, this Apple keynote will welcome the public and even limited testing of certain devices right after the conference. The entire Phonandroid team will obviously be on hand to follow the event with you.

WHEN AND HOW TO FOLLOW THE APPLE CONFERENCE?

When is Apple’s presentation? : Monday 05 June 2023

: Monday 05 June 2023 What time will the live start : at 7 p.m. (French time)

: at 7 p.m. (French time) How to follow Apple Live : here on the site using the YouTube video just above

: here on the site using the YouTube video just above How long will the live last : almost two hours

What should we expect from the Apple conference?

Apple should start its keynote by mentioning all the new features to come for its various operating systems. We expect an in-depth presentation of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and watchOS 10.

The American giant should also launch a brand new MacBook Air, this time measuring 15 inches. It will be the largest MacBook Air ever released by the company. A Mac Studio powered by a new M2 Ultra chip is also expected.

However, the star of the show will be Apple’s new mixed reality headset, known as the Reality Pro. In recent days we had learned not only part of its technical sheet, but also the colors that will be available at launch.

With its xrOS platform, Apple intends to disrupt the market, as it did with the iPhone more than 15 years ago. However, not everyone will be able to take advantage of the company’s new device, since it would have planned to sell it at a very high price: around 3000 dollars. In France, after the addition of taxes, the price is likely to increase considerably, reserving this product for a niche of fans.