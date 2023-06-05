WWDC 2023: follow the Apple event live

Apple scheduled for 2 pm this Monday (5) the broadcast of the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 event, an event in which the company is expected to announce new technologies and products. Apparently, the manufacturer should take advantage of the conference to announce its mixed headset, a device that had some information leaked in recent weeks.
According to informants, the VR headset should have been announced in mid-April by the Cupertino giant, but the company chose to postpone the announcement until today. While official data does not appear, it is worth remembering past rumors that point to two microLED monitors with 4K resolution, in addition to several external cameras and sensors.
The glasses are expected to have autonomy for up to 2 hours of use and can be recharged through a USB Type-C format connector. The expectation is that the wearable will be launched costing around US$ 3,000, about R$ 14,800 in direct conversion into Europeian currency, with availability starting in 2024 only.
According to a forecast by TrendForce, shipments of Apple’s VR glasses should not exceed 100,000 units worldwide, indicating that the brand may have a very specific target audience for this wearable, initially being used exclusively by developers. and corporations.
Watch the Apple event: