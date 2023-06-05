WWDC 2023: follow the Apple event live

Apple scheduled for 2 pm this Monday (5) the broadcast of the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 event, an event in which the company is expected to announce new technologies and products. Apparently, the manufacturer should take advantage of the conference to announce its mixed headset, a device that had some information leaked in recent weeks.

According to informants, the VR headset should have been announced in mid-April by the Cupertino giant, but the company chose to postpone the announcement until today. While official data does not appear, it is worth remembering past rumors that point to two microLED monitors with 4K resolution, in addition to several external cameras and sensors.