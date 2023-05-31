WWDC 2023, Easter egg in AR “heralds” the viewer

The Worldwide Developers Conference will be held from 5 to 9 June, therefore there are only a few days left for the opening keynote and Apple is now ready to reveal all the upcoming news. There is no doubt that the augmented reality viewer is the most eagerly awaited, either because it has been talked about for years, or because it is a brand new product for the Cupertino company.

Clearly the rumors about the presentation of the device have never been officially confirmed (nor denied), but everything leads us to think that 2023 is really the right year for its debut. A rather explicit reference also comes from the page apple.com/uk/apple-events than in the invitation to follow the event in live streaming hides a small Easter Egg themed virtual / augmented reality.