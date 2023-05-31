WWDC 2023, Easter egg in AR “heralds” the viewer

The Worldwide Developers Conference will be held from 5 to 9 June, therefore there are only a few days left for the opening keynote and Apple is now ready to reveal all the upcoming news. There is no doubt that the augmented reality viewer is the most eagerly awaited, either because it has been talked about for years, or because it is a brand new product for the Cupertino company.
Clearly the rumors about the presentation of the device have never been officially confirmed (nor denied), but everything leads us to think that 2023 is really the right year for its debut. A rather explicit reference also comes from the page apple.com/uk/apple-events than in the invitation to follow the event in live streaming hides a small Easter Egg themed virtual / augmented reality.
It’s not even the first time that Apple enjoys inserting 3D objects into its invitation messages. Similar things had already been seen in the past: in September 2020, for example, and again in March last year for the Peek Performance event. All the more reason it makes sense now, considering that the Easter Egg AR/VR it’s on topic with the expected viewer.
To play with the Easter Egg dedicated to WWDC 2023 just go to apple.com/uk/apple-events from iPhone, select Look in AR and tap the Apple logo at the top. The apple deforms, gets bigger and smaller, and every now and then the date of June 5, 2023 appears. All this, if you want, even in your own room actually augmented complete with a really realistic shadow effect. We tried on iPad but it doesn’t work at the moment.