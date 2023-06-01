WWDC 2023, Apple keeps the hype up: Apple Music tweets and playlists

Apple continues to draw attention to its next big event, WWDC 2023 which will take place this Monday in Cupertino. After the easter egg in AR sauce, we have a new playlist for Apple Music specially created by the company itself, called WWDC23 Power Up, which contains 25 songs by artists such as Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and the Jonas Brothers. If you want, you can listen to it directly below:

In the past few hours Apple has also shared a new tweet on its official page that leaves no room for interpretations on the level of importance that the company attaches to the event: “ A new era begins ”, says the Apple, accompanying the message with the animation of the iridescent silhouette of its logo that transforms into a heart – the same one seen in the AR easter egg.

As is widely expected by now, WWDC 2023 should finally be the time for Apple to unveil its first augmented reality headset. The Cupertino company has been working on this project for many years now, and according to rumors this is its most complex and sophisticated product that has come out in some time.

The headset will come in a rather special moment of virtual/augmented/mixed reality, in which the tech sector has not necessarily thrown in the towel but seems to have somewhat accepted that it will remain a niche product. Even Meta, or at least its boss and founder Mark Zuckerberg, seems to have lost interest in artificial intelligence.

In any case, there should also be more “conventional” announcements – it is reasonable to expect a new version of macOS, and new Macs could also arrive. Finally, it is rumored that Hideo Kojima, legendary video game creator (his entire Metal Gear series, and of course there’s Death Stranding in more recent times).