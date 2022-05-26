WWDC 2022: How to know what’s new in iOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS 14

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, will take place on June 6th with an opening conference scheduled for 19:00 (Spanish time).

The event itself is intended for developers, but the first conference is interesting for any user, since it is when Apple reveals the news of iOS, macOS and iPadOS and, perhaps, introduce some new hardware.

How to follow WWDC 2022

Apple will hold WWDC as a virtual event, free for all developers to follow from June 6-10 from the comfort of their homes.

The inaugural conference will be streamed online, and this year some lucky ones will be able to attend in person.

Apple’s presentation will take place on June 6 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) and, as in the past, expect it to be streamed on Apple’s website and on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

You can visit Apple’s events page as it is regularly updated with additional information and a link to add the event to your calendars.

What news will we see at WWDC 2022

If there is one thing we know for sure, it is that Apple will present iOS 16. It is expected to come with updates to the Health app and updates to notifications, as well as improvements to widgets.

For iPad owners, iPadOS is thought to have more multitasking features and could even get a “Pro” mode.

Other highlights of the event will be watchOS 9, macOS 13 and tvOS 16, updates to the operating systems of Apple Watch, Macs, and Apple TV, respectively.

It is also rumored that Apple will reveal rOS, or RealityOS, the software that will be the basis for Apple’s upcoming efforts in virtual and augmented reality. Apple will need to get its AR/VR platform into the hands of developers long before the hardware arrives, so that applications will be on hold once the first products hit the market.

If Apple announces new products, they will likely be from the Mac family. Although no new equipment has been announced at the last two WWDC events, at WWDC 2022 Apple shared its efforts to move from Intel to its own M1 processors.



