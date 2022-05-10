WWDC 2022: Everything there is to know about the great event

The WWDC 2022 event is much closer than you expect, being just a month away from its start, on June 6. This expected and long-awaited event will carry out something that will make it different from other years, since a separate face-to-face event will be included. However, this event will not have the usual magnitude of Apple, for example with the events that occurred before the global health situation. This will not be all, because for this special and unique occasion, the company will have developers directly at Apple Park.

It is worth mentioning that the income has been launched for said face-to-face event at the WWDC for this year, so here is all the information about this great event.

WWDC 2022: Face-to-face event

Despite the announcements and reports about how this event would take place, now it is notified of the realization of an event in person. Although only a month ago, the press of the event was handled under a “totally online format”. However, this event is just an addition to what will take place in its entirety, as the promotion is not false since a large part of WWDC 2022 will be with multiple online experiences. As on other occasions, there will be various online sessions, presentations and much more.

For its part, Apple is very interested in the results of WWDC 2022, hoping that it will really encourage the developers and students present at Apple Park. Anyone who has entered the event will be able to witness the keynote, among other options. In addition, the company informs that developers who are present will have access to be in the Developer Center located in the Apple Park. It is worth mentioning that Apple has not publicly disclosed information about this place.

Apple’s words indicate that the event will be totally focused on making attendees go through really special experiences, thus living an unforgettable day. In addition to being an event that seeks coexistence between developers from other sites during the initial speech. Now you can also visit this new Developer Center not yet seen.

There is no doubt that the week in which WWDC 2022 is held, the company will seek the maximum benefit from the coexistence between developers, engineers and Apple personnel. This will end up being one of the great events that usually meets expectations, even if it is focused on the virtual route.

Want to get in and personally attend WWDC 2022?

The income from Apple is already underway, even if it is a small part of the total compendium of the event. The company expects it to be carried out with the greatest success, therefore it decided to open it for the Apple Enterprise Developer Program and the Apple Developer Program, in addition to those who wish to request it from the Swift 2022 Student Challenge and external.

Anyone who wants to enter, has just time from May 9 to 11 until 9:00 am PT. On Apple’s part, the assignment of accepted applications will be random, as they will be a unique “random selection”, with no possibility of being granted to someone else. Accepted applicants will have their invitation to the event before May 12approximately as a time limit at 18:00 PT.

In case you want to request your ticket to this great event in person, You will have to enter the following Apple link. Also keep in mind that it will be enough to have your Apple ID at hand to log in the process.

The sanitary measures carried out will be…

Since Apple will celebrate this initial part of WWDC 2022 in person from the beginning of the global health situation, it is natural that multiple preventions and measures will be carried out. It does not matter if this event will take place under a magnitude of people much smaller than usual in previous versions. The precautions will continue to be blunt, so As an entrant you must have a negative COVID-19 test that has not exceeded three days.

Apple also confirms that the use of a mask is optional, at least for the moment, in addition to not requiring the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. It is likely that as the opening date approaches, the measures will change to be less flexible, as the company said that it will soon confirm more “requirements” for attendees.

Additional notes

First of all, the magnitude of the event is clearly reduced, although to be the first face-to-face event of the company it could be beneficial to try an event on a smaller scale. Also the fact that it is in Apple Park gives it an immediate showiness to advertise as well as reiterate the importance of the place. Since this place was somewhat empty after the start of the pandemic, it will be the opportunity to restart face-to-face events on this site.

On the other hand, ignorance is prevailing, because it is not known what will take place. Multiple details of this long-awaited event, even though there is no knowledge of the exact place. Although the most concise explanation would be that they wait to know the number of entrants. Apple could use any of its complexes, like the Apple Park Visitor Center or even the Steve Jobs Theater. It is possible to use the so-called Developer Center, since details are unknown far away about this site.