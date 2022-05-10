WWDC 2022, applications are open to participate live

The June 6 approaches. On that date, in just under a month, the Apple WWDC will be held, the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in which programmers, engineers and computer technicians can meet Apple’s engineers for a series of close comparison sessions.
From today, all interested professionals can submit their application to participate going to the site reserved for developers of the Cupertino company and filling out the admission form in the hope of being selected.
On the site developer.apple.comit is read:
A special event will be held on June 6: a full day at Apple Park to kick off WWDC22. Come and meet other members of the developer community to follow insights and videos with Apple’s engineers and experts, to see the brand new Developer Center, and to do many other things. We can’t wait to meet you in person. This event kicks off a very rich week like no hands, full of discussion sessions, workshops and meetings, all online.
An unmissable event, in short, for all fans of the genre, but an event open to a small number of people who, if called, will be able to participate in WWDC22 totally free of charge.
All applications for admission must be submitted by 9 am on 11 May. They can be advanced by members of the Apple Developer Program and by those of the Apple Enterprise Program, as well as by those enrolled in the Swift Student Challenge 2022. Apple makes it known that the selections will take place in a completely random way among all the people who have applied and that will meet the required requirements.
This edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference is number 33 and will be held partly digitally and partly remotely due to the pandemic. An exception will be made for those lucky few who will manage to win (it should be said) the lottery of available seats.