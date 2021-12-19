wukong ps5 review: an action platformer for younger players

From the timeless classic of Chinese literature “The Journey to the West“Several fictional characters have arrived, all more or less explicitly inspired by the protagonist with ape-like features, skilled in combat, wise and monk. Among the most famous pop reinterpretations of this canon we definitely find Dragon Ball, the historical anime of Akira Toriyama who has shaped entire generations, placing in the character of Goku just a modern incarnation of that same formidable warrior. Also in the world of video games there has been a certain attraction for this kind of hero, and on the other hand, the wait for Black Myth WuKong (here you can find our preview of Black Myth WuKong) is becoming more and more throbbing since it was announced. in August 2020.

But, in addition to the production of Game Science, in the videogame panorama you can also find much more affordable titles for longevity and required commitment. This is the case with Wukong, a bright and colorful 3D platformer produced by A Tale of Game for the Sony PlayStation Talents initiative, available for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. We are talking, in particular, about an adventure characterized by simplicity, very intuitive, which could still represent a sufficient source entertainment and challenge for the very young. Here is our review.

An oriental fairy tale

The treasures of the Monkey King have disappeared, perhaps stolen, and are now scattered in places as remote as they are dangerous. This is what we are briefly told in the cinematic sequence that kicks off as soon as we press the start button, which will abruptly interrupt our protagonist’s daily nap.

In short, no pompous or too didactic premises: the adventure developed by A Tale of Game begins so lightly, but also immediately, putting us directly on the saddle of our golden cloud (which it will be impossible not to instinctively call “speedy cloud“), ready to go. From an aesthetic point of view an inspiration from oriental culture emerges in cartoon sauce. To begin with, the Monkey King is dressed in light armor, equipped with a shoulder strap only and leggings over the wide trousers: to distinguish him is the handled weapon, that is the magic stick with which the literary hero is often depicted. But his features are decidedly more jaunty than what the tradition he carries with him might suggest, and this is effectively transmitted by the use of a pleasant and uninhibited cartoon style, which extends to the entire artistic sector.

Even the game world, in fact, is the mouthpiece of a genuine and sparkling inspiration to Asian folklore, so much so that, during the adventure, we will see scenarios always different and in line with the presuppositions of oriental fairy tales. Sacred mountainous expanses will open up before us, guardians of ancient temples, and then mysterious caves and enchanted forests: landscapes crossed by a touch of lightheartedness mixed with amazement.

The artistic direction has managed to give shape to a typically childish imaginary, pleasant and relaxed in its borrowing of much more substantial and culturally significant traditions. And the result is a game world that makes simplicity the primary vehicle of an encouraging invitation to adventure, although it lacks a narrative framework that would surely have taken the overall engagement to the next level.

Jump, throw, spin!

The goal of the journey will be to recover the artifacts scattered throughout the various levels, with a progression system that draws heavily on a timeless classic of platforming: Crash Bandicoot (by the way, here is our review of Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time). Hidden in the corners of each level will be 3 scrolls and 3 Jade dragons, and it will be up to our brave warrior monkey to go after them. It will not be necessary to find them all to complete the challenge, as the level will end as soon as you arrive at the end of the path, but finding them will guarantee access to the next one.

To access the various scenarios, in fact, which are eight in total, it will be necessary to have recovered at least a certain number of treasures for each of them; if you do not meet the requirements you will therefore have to retrace your steps and sharpen your eyes to find the missing relics. But the progression is certainly not the only aspect that has its roots in the tradition of Naughty Dog’s works, and our Monkey King seems to have inherited part of the moveset of the most loved marsupial in the world of video games. In addition to the evergreen and indispensable action of the jump, it will in fact be possible to rotate on oneself to thus transform into an overwhelming tornado, a move that does not spare to mention Crash, in short.

To this are then added the possibility of making directional shots and throwing your stick to hit enemies from a distance. The latter change in appearance and attacks based on the setting, even if only in rare cases they come to constitute a real threat and most of the time you will have a rather large window of time to take aim. After all, the gameplay focuses on the need to bypass obstacles and traps, reach the various platforms – often in motion – with precise jumps, trying to accumulate as many coins as possible (as Super Mario has accustomed us, these are not an indispensable object and they only serve to guarantee a very personal record of completion).

In this the pace of the experience is satisfactory, thanks to a responsive control system and well distributed checkpoints (gongs), but too restrained in the level design. During our adventure, in fact, it will very rarely happen to find ourselves in situations that require a particular combination of movements, or the timing of a perfect leap at the right time to overcome the obstacle and arrive at the destination.

A measured experience

Wukong is therefore a full-fledged 3D platformer, since it follows the formula of the genre in a concrete way. However, the fact remains that the playful dimension is hardly explored. In the first place, there is no character growth, and while this is partly justified by the short duration of the game (you can get to the credits in less than two hours), it is also true that it results in the lack of upgrades such as double jump and other aerial stunts that we would have expected instead.

The situations to which the playing facility opens up are very varied and offer a feeling of increasing challenge, gradual and without excess. However, the solutions implemented by A Tale of Game are quite simple and never really go towards a structural complexity worthy of the most famous platformers.

Instead, it is an adventure that aims to ensure a large degree of accessibility, which is why we would like to recommend its use to the little ones, who will certainly find in the basic conformation of the levels a more stimulating challenge than the more experienced players.

On a technical level, the production of A Tale of Game certainly does not excel for who knows what virtuosity. The cartoon style already mentioned is pleasant and gives a lively visual cut, but the textures are approximate and lacking in details. We also encountered a rather disabling bug: after starting from a specific checkpoint, our avatar always got stuck in the ground, which forced us to restart the entire level.

If nothing else, the frame rate remains stable and this guarantees a more than welcome fluidity, even without a gameplay not so hectic. The animations are also good, which appear playful in full accordance with the spirit of the work, lively and convincing as well as the feedback that you receive every time by breaking a chest of coins or jumping on the head of an enemy.

As for the soundtrack, Wukong features a fairly rich assortment of oriental melodies, at times relaxing, at times more pressing: nothing that makes you cry a miracle, but that at least enriches the flow of the adventure.