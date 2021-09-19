Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the Chinese Bloodborne awakens the hype

I could not resist repeating myself, and it was that I came across the video of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers while surfing the internet and remembering Black Myth: Wu Kong, which I rated as the Dark souls Chinese not because it was, but to find a quick reference with which to synthesize in the headline what the proposal points to.

Seen like this, it could also have said of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers that resembles a Dark souls Chinese, but after seeing the gameplay in advance that its developer has published and a little of the game mechanics, has given me more feeling of Bloodborne what of Dark soulsAlthough they are first cousins ​​and it is not that one detracts from the other, the truth.

In any case, the interesting thing about Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is that it shows once more the level that Chinese developers are reaching and that apparently equates without contempt to that of the greats of the video game, at the moment all Western with the exception of Japan. And this does not only happen with video games, we well know.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

But is it really comparable Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a Bloodborne or a Dark souls? In the technical section, which is what is shown in the video, yes. For originality, then no: the references given are not free and there the matter fails; even remember Black Myth: Wu Kong. The gameplay, the game experience and others, is another story, you would have to play it to judge it.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is being developed by the Chinese company Leenzee Games and their only work to date is AD 2047, a setting RPG cyberpunk only for virtual reality systems launched at the beginning of this summer that has passed without pain or glory or, qualifying, that it has dazzled with its technical section, but that has clicked on the rest, according to the critics.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a more ambitious bet: a third-person action RPG set in Ming Dynasty China, but not in what it was, but in what it could have been … That is, we are not talking about a realistic game, but a fantastic one, in which the creatures of pure nightmare are the dominant trend, so the comparison with Bloodborne or Dark souls is more relevant.

In this aspect, in its aspect, in fact, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers turns out much darker than Black Myth: Wu Kong, although as you can see once you see the video, the type of game that both pose is very similar, which has its meaning: there is no use wasting visual quality if you cannot impact in the same way with a narrative that is not so well-handled.

With everything, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, What Black Myth: Wu KongThey are just buttons, small samples of the level that the Asian giant is taking in lands that until now were forbidden to it. Ergo, when you dare to innovate, watch out. Meanwhile, to wait for him to come out to judge him accordingly. It is expected to do so in the future to be determined for PC and next-generation consoles, read PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

We leave you with 18 minutes of gameplay from Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and tell us in the comments what you think.