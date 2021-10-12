WSL for Windows 11 moves to the Microsoft Store

WSL for Windows 11 begins its own path and, beware, because there are those who consider that the Windows Subsystem for Linux, better known by its acronym in English WSL (for Windows Subsystem for Linux) is the best of Windows 11, which is not only saying a lot: if true, it would be very sad, because it would leave the new version of the Microsoft operating system.

In any case, it is clear that the improved support of WSL for Windows 11 is one of the strengths of this version By pure and hard determination of Microsoft, it should be added, because it is not that Microsoft or the main developers of Linux distributions have ever shared the download figures to verify their success. At most they have said that everything is fine.

The thing is, WSL for Windows 11 is here. The feature that allows the execution of Linux systems within Windows and in which Microsoft has been working for years with the aim of improving its capabilities, also, although unlike it was for Windows 11, for Windows 11 it is made available to the user of another way.

Until now, to enable WSL on Windows you had to go to the «Turn Windows features on or off«. And so it can still be done if desired. However, Microsoft has implemented another method for Windows 11: downloading a dedicated WSL application for Windows 11 from the Microsoft Store.

WSL for Windows 11

Why detach WSL from the system, when accessibility is higher than usual? It has a compelling reason, and that is that although in this way you have to go to the Microsoft Store to download and install the application, it also allows it to be updated regularly and receive news without depending on updating the version of Windows; and vice versa: WSL does not force or condition whether or not to update the Windows version.

Ultimately, this change is what would be called a win-win for WSL maintainers and also for users and it is most likely that WSL for Windows 11 will be developed in the future, since for the moment both versions of the application will coexist. That is, WSL will still be embedded in Windows, but it can still be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

In addition, they warn from Microsoft that the version of the store, which is logical is that it is the most up-to-date, It will be the one that has priority for its use and update, very much in line with how software repositories work in Linux. Of course, be careful because the version of WSL for Windows 11 currently available in the Microsoft Store is a preview, not the stable one and recommended for production environments.

Of course, if you need to use Linux in a production environment, better try the real one, because no matter how Microsoft tries, WSL is still a mere substitute for the original for now.