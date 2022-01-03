WSATools 0.2.0 now allows you to backup Android apps in Windows 11

One of the most popular features of Windows 11 is that it will allow native integration with Android applications. Initially it will be done through the Amazon Appstore, which will serve as an unofficial store for your apps until the arrival of the Play Store (at first through Play Games), although Microsoft engineers have already stated on occasion that the installation of APKs on our own will also be possible.

Said and done, under the protection of this arrival we have begun to see landing applications like WSATools, which have already proven to be perfectly valid to bring any APK file to Windows, despite the fact that Microsoft’s system does not seem to put much of its part into this process. Now, WSATools is getting ready to upgrade and go one step further: allow Android app backups.

Android app backups in Windows 11

The upgrade will land with WSATools version 0.2.0 which is in the final testing phase at the moment, so it will be released soon for anyone to install on their Windows 11. In this version the backup copies will land And, as with more and more apps in the Google Play Store, restoring these backups will also restore the sessions, so everything will continue as before the backup.

This option comes after WSATools developers implement ADB tools in the application, allowing you to skip the necessary step of configuring the app for also restore data such as user sessions. Thus, we will restore an app in Windows 11 and all the data at the time of the copy will recover your site, including the data of our user within the application itself.

At the moment, this WSATools functionality is only available to users of Microsoft’s Insider program but will soon be available to everyone. WSATools is available on the Microsoft Store, and it is easily installable through this direct link to the system’s app store. Occasionally, Microsoft has ‘knocked down’ the app to respawn again later, so you should have no problem locating it.

Via | XDA Developers