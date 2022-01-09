WSA Pacman, an alternative to manage Android apps in Windows 11

The Android Subsystem for Windows 11 has represented the new door to integration between these two operating systems. While this alternative came with compatibility for some applications, third-party solutions have expanded these possibilities. For this reason, we want to present you an application with which you can install and manage your Android apps in Windows 11.

Its name is WSA Pacman and from its interface you can carry out the installations you want and also easily access the list of apps that you have installed.

A simple way to manage your Android apps in Windows 11

The Android app experience in Windows 11 is really in its infancy. In that sense, it is expected that the native options continue to improve in everything related to support for Android applications. Meanwhile, we cannot deny that third-party solutions are doing a very good job. We have an excellent example precisely in WSA Pacman, which makes the installation and access to Android apps on Windows extremely easy.

WSA Pacman has a portable version, however, we highly recommend the one that is subject to installation. With it, we will have the ability to manage installed applications and run them quickly. Installation is as simple as any other Windows program.

Once ready, you just have to run the APK files and WSA Pacman will respond immediately. In this way, you can install the applications you want in a matter of a few minutes. Then, all you have to do is click on “Manage Applications” to see the entire list of apps that you have installed on your computer. In addition, you can open the applications from that same list.

WSA Pacman is another of the solutions that add to the list of options oriented to the Windows 11 Android subsystem. If you want to have a specific app on your PC, you just have to have this program and get the APK file to install.

To get WSA Pacman, follow this link.