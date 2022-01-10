Writing with different types of letters in WhatsApp is possible: three ways to do it

The oldest of the place will remember that MSN Messenger allowed you choose a custom font for your messages, visible both to you and to the other person (if they had it installed). WhatsApp does not work exactly the same, although it is possible to similar different effects and styles in the texts.

If you need to emphasize a message or simply want your chats to escape the monotony, we will tell you how you can use different fonts in WhatsApp with three different methods: only with WhatsApp, with an app or with a web.

Option 1: with the WhatsApp format

WhatsApp allows you to format words and phrases with bold, italic, strikethrough and monospaced

As far as text customization is concerned, WhatsApp allows you to format messages simply, easily and without installing anything. In this way, you can write texts or fragments in bold, italic, strikethrough, or monospaced.

The fastest way to do this is by selecting the text (before sending it) and using the floating menu shown (tap on Plus to see all the options). It is also possible to do the same using special codes in the composition of the message. They are as follows:

Bold font : To write in bold, wrap the text you want to highlight with asterisks. For example * text * becomes text .

Italics : To italicize, wrap the text you want to highlight with underscores. For example _text_ becomes text.

Strikethrough : To cross out a text, wrap the text you want to highlight with capitals. For example ~ text ~ becomes text .

Monospaced: To write monospaced text, wrap the text you want to highlight with “. For example “ `text“` becomes texto .

Option 2: using a keyboard app

Keyboard apps like Fonts make it easy for you to use different fonts in apps like WhatsApp

The format that allows you to do WhatsApp is somewhat scarce. If you want to use quirkier text styles, you will need to use UNICODE characters used strategically to simulate different fonts. It is curious how with some creativity you can simulate styles such as ℂ, , ́ and others.

One of the easiest ways to do this is by installing a keyboard app to facilitate the use of these special codes. One of the best options is Fonts, a free and simple app, with many styles available. It is similar to Gboard, but with a top bar where you can choose between different styles that you can use in any app that supports text, such as WhatsApp.

Fonts – Letter Keyboard Developer: Fonts Keyboard

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Personalization

Option 3: using a web

If the WhatsApp format falls short and you don’t want to install a keyboard application just for this, you will always have the online text generators. The concept is simple: you write the text on a website and it is “converted” to different styles. You copy the text in one of these styles to the clipboard and paste it into WhatsApp.

There are lots of text generators with online styles, although a good option that adapts well to mobile is Unicode Text Converter. You just have to write the text at the top and press the button Copy next to the format that interests you. Then open WhatsApp and paste it (with a simple tap on the writing box, until the floating menu is shown, or from the top bar of Gboard).