Writing Intel off in the realm of state-of-the-art photolithography is a mistake. His plan: get his hands on TSMC

Today TSMC leads the semiconductor industry with overwhelming clarity. According to Visual Capitalist this Taiwanese company accounts for 54% of the global market of integrated circuits, and in its client portfolio they rub shoulders, and they do so in a practically literal way, Apple, AMD, NVIDIA or Qualcomm, among many other large technology companies.

Another fact that strongly reflects the hegemony of TSMC is that currently over 90% of processors state-of-the-art and highly integrated chips come out of their factories. At this juncture, there is no doubt that this company has a lot to say to achieve the extinction of the semiconductor crisis in which we are still mired, and whose end, according to Pat Gelsinger, the general director of Intel, will come in 2024.

Meanwhile, nothing seems to threaten the comfortable position in which TSMC finds itself. In fact, just 48 hours ago he officially presented its 2nm photolithographic node and announced that it will start large-scale production of chips with this integration technology in 2025. Interestingly, these will be the first semiconductors to integrate the new type transistors nanosheet in which the engineers of this company have been working for several years.

According to TSMC this photolithography will allow you to fine-tune integrated circuits 30% more efficient than chips produced on its 3nm node while maintaining the same performance. Sounds good, although, yes, the density of transistors will only increase by 10% over that of this latest integration technology. In any case, it seems unlikely that in the medium term Samsung and Intel, which are the other two major semiconductor manufacturers, will be able to unsettle TSMC in the slightest.

From Intel node 4 in 2023 to 18 angstroms in 2025 (and beyond)

Over the last decade, no semiconductor manufacturer has been able to keep up with TSMC. not even intel, which for decades has held leadership in this industry similar to that currently exercised by its Taiwanese competitor. In addition, in recent years the company that Pat Gelsinger currently runs has given some lurches that in certain periods have given us a certain mistrust.

Despite all this, writing off a company with the experience, resources and market penetration that Intel still maintains would be a mistake. The arrival of Pat Gelsinger at the helm of this company has acted as a meticulously planned shock that is already making itself felt. And it is that Intel is currently building two new semiconductor factories on its campus in the town of Ocotillo, Arizona (United States), in which it has invested $20 billion.

Intel will invest 17 billion dollars in the construction of its new European megafactory, which will be housed in Magdeburg (Germany)

In addition, in the middle of last March it announced that it will invest 17 billion dollars in the construction of its new European megafactory, which will be located in Magdeburg, a city in northeastern Germany located about 150 km from Berlin. However, over the next decade he will invest a total of 80 billion euros to reinforce Europe’s role in this industry with one purpose: to make the Old Continent become with a fee of 20% of the global semiconductor market in 2030.

In any case, the investments that Intel is making are just one of the ingredients in its recipe. A few days ago, it confirmed that its Intel 4 node will be ready to start large-scale production of semiconductors in 2023, as initially planned. These chips, according to Intel itself, will be 21.5% more powerful without its consumption being affected. Or they will maintain the power of the company’s current processors, but consuming 40% less.

Intel plans to have its 18 angstrom photolithography ready in 2025. There it is

The next step it will take will be to adopt the Intel 3 node, which will be relatively painless to implement because, on paper, it will make it easier for microprocessor designers moving your designs from the Intel 4 node. And if we look a little further, as we can see in the visual itinerary that we publish above these lines, we will enter fully into the age of angstroms.

And it is that Intel plans to have ready its photolithography of 18 angstroms in 2025 (10 angstroms equals 1nm), although it seems unlikely that in just three years it will be ready to start large-scale chip production using this integration technology. In any case, this is its declaration of intent, and it makes it absolutely clear that this company is determined to recover lost ground. It will be exciting to see if he really manages to measure himself face to face with TSMC.